Second Harvest continues to see high demand for food assistance

SPOKANE, Wash.– People are still struggling to put food on the table. That was clear judging by the long line of cars that formed well before Second Harvest’s drive-thru distribution Friday afternoon.

The drive-thru events are Second Harvest’s latest way to adapt during the pandemic and continue to help people. Recipients just drive up, pop open their trunk or open the back of their car and a volunteer will fill it with free food.

Rich Hanson is a driver for Second Harvest. He said this help is available for anyone who needs it, no questions asked. Hanson said if you don’t need the assistance, you can always be part of the team of volunteers that offer it.

“Sometimes the greatest gift we can give somebody is our time,” Hanson said. “Contact Second Harvest. Get on our website. Get on our Facebook. Contact us. Come down and volunteer. We couldn’t do what we do without these volunteers.”

Hanson expected to hand out about 15,000 pounds of food to about 300 families Friday at the site at the Life Center Church.

The next drive-thru distribution in Spokane is this Monday, June 29. It runs from 2-4 p.m. at the West Central Community Center. See a full calendar of distribution times and locations here.

