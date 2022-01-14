Second half collapse dooms Washington State in loss to Stanford

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — With 17:32 remaining in the game, the Washington State Cougars had an eleven point lead over visiting Stanford, but the Cougs went on a historically bad stretch to allow the Cardinal to not only come back, but run away with the game 62-57 Thursday afternoon.

The Cougars went 12 minutes and 5 seconds without a single point from that point allowing Stanford to go on a 23-0 run that was the difference in the game.

Mouhamed Gueye was the brightest spot of the day for the Cougars finishing with a career highs 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The start of the game was delayed multiple times as there were some issues with the pregame Covid testing.

The Cougars fall to 9-7 on the season and 2-3 in the Pac-12, they will host Cal Saturday at 1pm.

