Second Coyote Ridge prison inmate dies from COVID-19

A second Coyote Ridge prison inmate has died from COVID-19, the Washington State Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

William Bryant, 72, was transported to a local hospital from the Medium Security Complex at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center on June 13 to be treated for the virus. He died on Monday while seeking treatment.

Bryant was serving a 68-month sentence for first-degree child molestation out of Grays Harbor County, according to the DOC.

He was expected to be released in April 2022.

“The Department of Corrections is sad to announce its second COVID-19 related death,” said Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair. “We’ve continued to escalate our response at Coyote Ridge to help prevent the spread of this virus and protect the staff as well as the remaining individuals housed there.”

The facility’s Medium Security Complex was placed on restrictive movement on June 11 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

