Second COVID-related death, 13 outbreaks reported in Whitman County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — A second person has died of COVID-19 in Whitman County.

A release from the Whitman County Health District said the patient was a woman between the ages of 60-79, but did not state whether or not the woman had underlying health concerns. The first COVID-related death was reported on October 6 and the health district did report the woman had other health conditions.

There were 55 new positive cases reported over the weekend, including diagnoses in several young adults. Seven people between the ages of 40-59, six between ages 60-79 and one man over the age of 80 all tested positive, as well.

The health district said it has reported 13 outbreaks across the county to the Washington State Department of Health. They include: WSU Greek Housing (121 cases), WSU Dorms (34 cases), Long Term Care Facilities (nine facilities, 53 cases), school (one school, 5 cases) and one other facility with three cases.

According to the WCHD, the recent COVID-19 activity highlights the need for people to practice social distancing and wear masks.

