Second annual Coeur d’Alene Boat Expo continues through the weekend

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — It’s the second year of the Coeur d’Alene Boat Expo.

Boating season is a while away, but it’s the perfect time to start searching if you want to get on the water this summer.

After such a successful first year, the Boat Expo is back at the Hagadone Marine Center at 100 S Marina Dr.

It’s happening Jan. 27 through Jan. 31 and you’ll have a wider selection with 75 boats and three different showrooms.

The brands available are Regal, Cobalt, Malibu, Axis, Chris-Craft, Harris and Barletta.

Masks are required and sanitizer is available throughout the floor.

Staff will also be disinfecting the boats between tours.

Tickets are free and you can get them on the CDA Boat Expo website.

If you can’t come in person, you can see the boats in a new 3D virtual showroom here.

