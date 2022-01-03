Second alarm fire burning at church in Spokane’s Lincoln Heights

by Melissa Luck

Courtesy: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer

SPOKANE, Wash – Spokane Fire Department crews called for more resources to help with a fire burning at a church in south Spokane Sunday afternoon.

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said no one was inside Bethany Presbyterian Church on South Ray when the fire started. Services had wrapped up shortly before.

By the time crews arrived just after 4:00, heavy smoke was pouring out of all four sides of the two-story building.

Crews found heavy fire in the basement.

The fire was out shortly after 5:00, but the fire department is ventilating the building to make sure it’s safe.

Fire crews from SFD and Spokane Fire District 8 planned to be in the area into Sunday evening until it’s safe to go in and begin the investigation.

