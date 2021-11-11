Seattle University’s head basketball coach Jim Hayford resigns

SEATTLE– Former Eastern Washington University coach Jim Hayford is leaving his position as Seattle University’s men’s basketball coach.

The move comes less than a week after Hayford was placed on administrative leave. Stadium reported a Black player for Seattle alleged Hayford used a racial slur during a scrimmage last week. The report stated the player used the slur during the scrimmage and, after being informed by game officials, Hayford repeated it in an effort to curtail its use.

The report said Hayford also repeated the word after a player used it during the summer.

“It is clear to me that Coach Hayford is no longer able to effectively lead the team,” Athletic Director Shaney Fink said in a statement.

Fink said in the statement that the athletic department’s top priority is making sure student-athletes are supported and are successful.

“We will take additional steps to ensure any concerns within the program are addressed and that all our student-athletes are seen, heard, and supported. As part of our commitment, Seattle University has initiated a review of the climate within the program,” Fink said.

Stadium’s report said Hayford apologized Friday, but the majority of players were refusing to play for him. Fink said Hayford was placed on leave Friday.

Hayford has been at Seattle the previous four seasons and has a 64-55 overall record. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Eastern Washington.

Associate head coach Chris Victor will direct the team. He is in his fifth year with the program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PREVIOUS: Seattle puts head coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.