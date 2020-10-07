Seattle Storm sweep Aces to win 4th WNBA title

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

The Seattle Storm win their 4th WNBA championship by sweeping the Las Vegas Aces

BRADENTON, Florida — The Seattle Storm finish off a three game sweep over the Las Vegas Aces 92-59 to lock up their 4th WNBA championship, and second in the last three years.

Breanna Stewart led the way offensively again with 26 points, Sue Bird chipped in with 5 points and 7 assists in what could be her final game.

The game was close early, but Seattle started to pull away at the end of the first half leading by nine at the break. The game turned in the 3rd quarter as the Storm outscored the Aces 32-14 in the frame and put the game out of reach.

