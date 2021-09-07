Seattle sports teams, facilities to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

by Erin Robinson

Courtesy: NHL Seattle Twitter

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks, Sounders and Kraken will require all guests to show proof of vaccination if they plan on attending games this season.

The policies, announced Tuesday morning, apply to all events at Lumen Field and Climate Pledge Arena. The facilities will also accept a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the start of events.

The vaccine policies will apply to all fans 12 and over. Children under 12 will not be required to show proof of vaccination but will need to wear a mask.

NEWS | Along with @Seahawks & @lumenfield, Sounders FC announces updated COVID-19 policies for remainder of the club’s 2021 home matches. 📝 https://t.co/vYvz89wLBH pic.twitter.com/cbzWY5frza — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 7, 2021

“The health and safety of our guests, players and staff is always our top priority and we remain committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe,” said Chuck Arnold, President of the Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. “These measures will allow us to continue with plans to host a full stadium of fans, while still providing a safe and fun experience for our guests. We urge everyone who is eligible to please get vaccinated.”

The Seahawks’ and Sounders’ vaccine policy will go into effect on September 19. The Kraken’s first home game is set for October 23, but the vaccine policy will be required at the team’s preseason games in Spokane, Kent and Everett.

RELATED: Seattle Kraken to play first preseason game at Spokane Arena

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.