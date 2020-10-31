Seattle Seahawks to raise 12 Flag in honor of Spokane County Fire District 8

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are showing some appreciation for local firefighters.

The Seahawks are raising this week’s 12 Flag in honor of Spokane County Fire District 8.

“We always protect the team, no matter what. And for some, protecting the team means protecting all of us,” it reads in a tweet.

Spokane’s firefighters have been at the forefront of deadly wildfires that have ripped through eastern Washington.

“Station 81 represents all the men and women protecting this team,” it says in a video posted to Twitter. “It’s an honor to share this home with you.”

