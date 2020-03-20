Seattle Seahawks focus on offensive line in free agency; Rams release Todd Gurley

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

SEATTLE, Wash. — It is no easy task keeping track of all the free agents in the NFL as they find new homes this Spring. The Seattle Seahawks are putting a heavy focus on their offensive line, signing three this week.

4 News Now’s Alyssa Charlston recaps all the moves they’ve made so far, plus the one that lifted the most eyebrows on Thursday by the Los Angeles Rams.

Three-time pro-bowler Todd Gurley was released, on the day he was set to earn $10.5 million in bonuses. The Rams also released linebacker Clay Matthews.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.