Seattle restaurant Tavolàta opening Spokane location in early 2021

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Geoffrey Smith.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Seattle-based Italian restaurant will soon make its way east to Spokane.

Restauranteur Ethan Stowell announced plans to open Tavolàta in the Old City Hall building.

“I’ve always been impressed by Spokane’s beauty and vibrant culinary scene,” Stowell, Founder and CEO of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, said in a press release. “When the opportunity arose for us to cross the mountains and create a restaurant in such an amazing place, we jumped at it. We could not be more excited to connect with the local community and welcome our new neighbors into the ESR family.”

Tavolàta will occupy 5,000 square feet at the corner of Wall Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard in downtown Spokane.

“I can think of no better amenity for the OCH building, and downtown Spokane, than Tavolàta” said Jason Kettrick, Development Manager for Wall Street, LLC. “The culture ESR creates with its staff, interior design and menu is so authentic and inviting. We’re thrilled to have them and look forward to a long relationship filled with many outstanding meals.”

The restaurant will feature seating 172 guests between the main dining room, lounge area, bar counter and bar, as well as offer two private dining rooms and a seasonal patio with additional seating for 30.

The menu will feature a selection of seasonal Italian inspired small plates, house made pasta, protein focused entrees and desserts.

Tavolàta opened in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood in 2007 and has since opened a second location on Capitol Hill. The new Spokane location is expected to open in early 2021.

Credit: Geoffrey Smith.

Credit: Geoffrey Smith.

Credit: Geoffrey Smith.

Credit: Geoffrey Smith.

Credit: Geoffrey Smith.



Credit: Geoffrey Smith.

Credit: Geoffrey Smith.













COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.