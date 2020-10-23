Seattle Public Schools to remain remote with limited in-person learning through first semester
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Public Schools will continue with remote learning with limited in-person instruction through the first semester of school.
In-person instruction will be prioritized for students receiving special education services, the district announced Friday.
“This approach is in response to an increase of COVID-19 cases in King County and after consultation with Seattle Education Association, Seattle Council PTSA, and the Principals’ Association of Seattle Schools,” it reads on the district’s website.
A public work session will be held on Nov. 30 to discuss in-person learning the district says.
The first semester of school runs through January 28.
