Seattle Public Schools to remain remote with limited in-person learning through first semester

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Public Schools will continue with remote learning with limited in-person instruction through the first semester of school.

In-person instruction will be prioritized for students receiving special education services, the district announced Friday.

“This approach is in response to an increase of COVID-19 cases in King County and after consultation with Seattle Education Association, Seattle Council PTSA, and the Principals’ Association of Seattle Schools,” it reads on the district’s website.

A public work session will be held on Nov. 30 to discuss in-person learning the district says.

The first semester of school runs through January 28.

(2/2) We are committed to working with families, students, and community to continually refine remote learning and support high quality instruction no matter the circumstances. A leadership team has been re-convened to inform next steps. Learn more: https://t.co/NZugizjjTg — Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) October 23, 2020

