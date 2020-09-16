Seattle police arrest 11 during anti-police rally

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle police arrested 11 people during an anti-police rally after members of the group started damaging businesses.

A group of 20 to 30 people gathered near Denny Park for the rally Tuesday and moved north when some protesters started damaging windows and tagging businesses with spray paint.

Officers tried to arrest the people responsible for property damage, but others in the group tried to intervene and were taken into custody.

Police used pepper spray while making the arrests.

Officers found bear mace, spray paint, a collapsible baton and a knife from the individuals arrested.

