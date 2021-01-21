Seattle officers make at least two arrests related to downtown protests

Emily Oliver

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle officers have made at least two arrests on Wednesday stemming from property damage and violence in downtown as protesters take to the streets.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted pictures of vandalism to an Amazon building, saying at least one person was arrested for property damage.

The pictures show threats spray painted on the building’s windows, aimed at President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Police arrested another woman from the same group for assault near 2nd Ave and Cherry St, according to an update from the SPD. KOMO News has also reported people throwing objects at innocent bystanders during the protests.

Police are monitoring a group in #DowntownSeattle. Multiple sites have been vandalized. One arrest made for property damage. pic.twitter.com/oLfIsGt5Af — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

