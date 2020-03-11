Seattle Mariners looking to relocate Opening Day following Inslee’s large gatherings ban

SEATTLE, Wash.– The Mariners are looking to relocate their home series against the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins following Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement banning gatherings over 250 people in King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties.

Multiple options are on the table, including playing the games at their spring training complex in Peoria, Arizona.

The team announced that season ticket holders, group buyers and suite holders will receive credit for relocated games.

Additionally, single-game tickets purchased directly from the Seattle Mariners will be refunded in whole.

More information will be presented directly to ticket buyers via email by March 14.

The Mariners are slated to open their 2020 campaign against AL-West foe Texas Rangers on March 26 at a yet to be determined location.

