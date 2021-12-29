Seattle Mariners Kyle Seager announced retirement

SEATTLE– Mariners’ third baseman Kyle Seager says it’s time for him to retire.

His wife Julie Seager shared the news Wednesday on Twitter.

“Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career,” the third baseman said in a statement. “It’s been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.”

Seager was drafted in the third round by the Mariners in 2009. He played 11 seasons with the team.

Last month, the Mariners announced they were opting out of a club option on his contract. Rather than become a free agent, Seager decided to hang up his jersey and retire.