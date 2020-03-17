Seattle Mariners create fund to support day-of-game staff

Day-of-game staff without work due to postponement of MLB season

Aaron Polevoi by Aaron Polevoi

SEATTLE – The Seattle Mariners have announced the creation of a fund to support day-of-game staff who are now without work due to the postponement of the Major League Baseball season.

The fund will help support Mariners event staff employees who will lose pay because of the postponed games.

Many other professional sport franchises and even some individual athletes have announced similar funds and/or donations for stadium and arena workers who are now without work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leagues like the NHL, NBA, and XFL have been suspended because of the growing amount of the COVID19 infections in America, and the NCAA’s March Madness tournament and spring sports have been canceled.

Major League Baseball’s opening day was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

