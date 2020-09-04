Seattle landlords sue Inslee, Durkan over eviction moratoriums

SEATTLE (AP) – A small group of Seattle landlords is suing Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee over the constitutionality of city and state eviction moratoriums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle Times reports the suit, filed Thursday comes just after the federal Centers for Disease Control initiated a nationwide eviction moratorium through the end of 2020.

In Seattle, the moratorium was extended to December to protect people who can’t pay rent.

The landlords are represented by Ethan Blevins who says the measure expects landlords to shoulder the burden of the pandemic rather than putting it on the public as a whole.

A spokesperson for Inslee says he welcomes the court’s review of the measure.

