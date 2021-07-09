Seattle Kraken to play first preseason game at Spokane Arena

by Olivia Roberts

Screenshot: Seattle Kraken

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first preseason game for the Seattle Kraken will be played at the Spokane Arena in September, the Kraken announced Friday.

The Kraken will take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, September 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale July 16.

This is the first preseason game of three. The Kraken will also play in Everett and Kent in October.

https://twitter.com/SeattleKraken/status/1413551332363931652

All of the Kraken’s 2021-22 regular season games will be played at Climate Pledge Arena. The full NHL schedule, including Kraken home and away games, will be announced soon.

RELATED: Expansion Seattle Kraken hire Dave Hakstol as first head coach

RELATED: Introducing Seattle’s new NHL team

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.