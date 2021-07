Full roster of Seattle Kraken 2021 expansion draft is up

by Keith Osso

SEATTLE, Wash. — The expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken hockey team happened on Wednesday and they now have their full roster up.

For their first pick, they chose Jeremy Lauzon from the Boston Bruins.

Here is the full list:

Anaheim Ducks: Haydn Fleury, defenseman

Arizona Coyotes: Tyler Pitlick, right wing

Boston Bruins: Jeremy Lauzon, defenseman

Buffalo Sabres: Will Borgen, defenseman

Calgary Flames: Mark Giordano, defenseman

Carolina Hurricanes: Morgan Geekie, forward

Chicago Blackhawks: John Quenneville, defenseman

Colorado Avalanche: Joonas Donskai, forward

Columbus Blue Jackets: Gavin Bayreuther, defenseman

Dallas Stars: Jamie Oleksiak, defenseman

Detroit Red Wings: Dennis Cholowski, defenseman

Edmonton Oilers: Adam Larsson, defenseman

Florida Panthers: Chris Dreidger, goalie

Los Angeles King: Kurtis MacDermid, defenseman

Minnesota Wild: Carson Soucy, defenseman

Montreal Canadians: Cale Fleury, defenseman

Nashville Predators: Calle Jarnkrok, forward

New Jersey Devils: Nathan Bastian, forward

New York Islanders: Jordan Eberle, right wing

New York Rangers: Colin Blackwell, center

Ottawa Senators: Joey Daccord, goalie

Philadelphia Flyers: Carsen Twarynski, forward

Pittsburgh Penguins: Brandon Tanev, left wing

San Jose Sharks: Alexander True, center

St. Louis Blues: Vince Dunn, defenseman

Tampa Bay Lightning: Yanni Gourde, center

Toronto Maple Leafs: Jared McCann, forward

Vancouver Canucks: Kole Lind, right wing

Washington Capitals: Vitek Vanececk, goalie

Winnipeg Jets: Mason Appleton, forward

