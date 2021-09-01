Seattle Children’s Hospital confirms 1st COVID-19 death

by Associated Press

Sage Ross via Wikimedia Commons Children's Hospital in Seattle, Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Children’s Hospital has confirmed its first patient death from COVID-19.

The announcement Tuesday comes as hospital leaders throughout the state warn of growing numbers of infections in children, The Seattle Times reported.

Dr. John McGuire, chief of Seattle Children’s division of pediatrics critical care medicine, said in a statement that the patient died last week, “despite the extraordinary efforts of the care team. This hits all of us close to home, and the patient and family are in the thoughts and hearts of the Seattle Children’s community.”

He did not provide the child’s age or date of death.

Dr. Dave Carlson, chief physician officer at MultiCare Health System, which provides care for the greater Pierce County area and Spokane, said during a Monday news conference that as of Monday, MultiCare’s pediatric hospital was treating five children with COVID-19, including one in its neonatal unit, Carlson said.

“Our numbers aren’t massive right now, but I am very worried that that could shift if you look at some of the experiences of the children’s hospitals in other states,” he said.

RELATED: Six kids receiving critical care for COVID-19 at Providence in Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.