Seattle-based pizza company opens new Spokane shop

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A little taste of Seattle is now available in Spokane.

Zeek’s Pizza, which has several locations across the greater Seattle are, is opening a location near Gonzaga on Wednesday afternoon. The opening coincides with National Pizza Day.

Some of their pies include the “Legion of Shroom” made of caramelized onions, Italian sausage, shiitake, button and portobello mushrooms. The “Buffalo Soldier” is made with ranch, buffalo chicken, peppers and jalapenos, while the “Texas Leaguer” is made with BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion and cilantro.

Zeek’s also flaunts a wide variety of local beers. They feature brews from across Washington and Oregon, which are available with to-go orders as growlers or crowlers.

The new shop, located at 1414 N Hamilton, opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

