Season will start March 19th for Spokane Chiefs and WHL U.S. Division

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Forward Adam Beckman is the WHL's Player of the Year Copyright5 4 News Now

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that the WHL’s U.S. Division will begin the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season on Friday, March 19. This follows an update from Washington State regarding Sporting Activities COVID-19 Requirements issued on February 1, which allows the WHL to return to play in Washington State.

The WHL’s five U.S. Division teams – the Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Tri-City Americans – will play games exclusively within the Division during the 2020-21 Regular Season. The 2020-21 WHL Regular Season schedule for the U.S. Division will be announced at a later date. The WHL has developed an extensive set of protocols to not only provide a safe environment for players and staff, but to protect residents of Washington State in the community. Further details on these protocols as well as additional schedule information will be announced at a later date.

As the WHL returns to play in Washington State, no spectators will be permitted to enter WHL facilities.

spokane chiefs pr