Searchers find body of missing Moses Lake hiker in North Cascades

by Associated Press

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The body of a 28-year-old hiker who went missing in the North Cascades nearly two years ago was found over the weekend by a private search and rescue group.

Rachel Lakoduk of Moses Lake went missing Oct. 17, 2019 after telling her family she planned to hike the Hidden Lake Trail to a lookout cabin and spend the night, KING5 reported.

During the initial search for Lakoduk, her vehicle was found at the trailhead. However, search crews reported that it didn’t appear she had made it to the lookout tower.

Over the weekend, her remains were found by a large search group. Lakoduk’s mother, Elizabeth Tripp, posted on Facebook Monday morning: “Our beloved Rachel’s remains arrived off the mountain yesterday.”

Tripp said her heart is both thankful and broken.

“Thankful for all the courageous people who searched for Rachel for the past two years,” she said. “Thankful for the outpouring of love from people around the world. Thankful for the prayers sent up for us. Thankful that I was able to kiss my baby’s remains goodbye.

“Sometimes there are just no words for a broken heart.”

