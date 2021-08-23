Search teams looking for Lake Coeur d’Alene drowning victim

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Dive Rescue team is looking for a drowning victim at Lake Coeur d’Alene.

At around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a call of someone who was missing in the water. Coeur d’Alene Police Department and CDA Fire and Rescue responded as well and began searching for the person.

The drowning victim was described as a 40-year-old man with a red shirt and sandals. He has not been found and search teams are still looking for him.

Anyone who witnessed the drowning is asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

This is a developing story.

