Search for man in Lake Washington now recovery mission

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Officials said the search for a man who fell into Lake Washington near Kirkland Sunday has become a recovery mission.

The 32-year-old and two other men were on an inner tube being pulled by a boat near O.O. Denny Park when they fell into the water around 6 p.m., according to King County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Two of the men were rescued and taken to the hospital with injuries that were deemed not life-threatening, the Seattle Times reported. Officials and search and rescue volunteers were unable to find the third man Sunday or Monday.

Officials will use a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search for the man’s body in the lake where divers cannot reach, Meyer said.

The search follows two others in the county in the past week. A man died Wednesday after jumping into Lake Washington in an attempt to rescue his son, who had fallen off a boat. On Friday, a paddleboarder died after falling in Lake Sammamish.

“We’re asking everyone to be mindful that our waters are still cold,” Meyer said.

