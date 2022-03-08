Search continues for murder suspect who had investigators looking in Otis Orchards for hours

by Kaitlin Knapp

OTIS ORCHARDS, Washington — The manhunt continues for a murder suspect wanted by Spokane Police. Several law enforcement agencies searched for hours in Otis Orchards on Monday afternoon.

Spokane Police would not say what homicide case the suspect is connected to. U.S. Marshals say the crime happened in Spokane.

At least 25 police cars and four SWAT vehicles packed an LDS Church parking lot for hours before heading to a home near Wellesley and Ashton.

Officers searched the entire property for hours before coming out empty-handed. The Spokane County Sheriff’s helicopter circled the home during the search.

#UPDATE: Spokane Police say they did not find the suspect they were looking for. Police tell me the person is wanted for a “violent crime,” but would not specify beyond that. https://t.co/Emt9vFgQ8E — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) March 8, 2022

