Search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ man last seen in Post Falls

by Erin Robinson

Post Falls Police Department

POST FALLS, Idaho – The search continues for a wanted man last seen in Post Falls earlier this week.

Jesse Spitzer, 30, is wanted for second-degree theft, attempt to elude, obstructing a law enforcement officer and possession of stolen property.

Spitzer’s charges stem from Chelan County, but he has been spotted in North Idaho a few times over the past few days.

He was first seen driving a stolen pickup truck in Post Falls on January 25. He was spotted again the next day but was able to get away from law enforcement.

Spitzer’s current whereabouts are unknown, but he is considered armed and dangerous.

In 2010, he was found guilty of attempting to murder a police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 509-667-6845.

