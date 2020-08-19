Seahawks will play first three home games without fans

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seahawks will play at least the first three home games of the upcoming season without fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult determination to play at least our first three home games (Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 11) without fans in attendance,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “While CenturyLink Field has become the best home field advantage in the league thanks to the energy and passion of the 12s, the health and safety of all of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority. While we are hopeful that conditions will improve as the season moves forward, we will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make future decisions about having fans in attendance.”

We have made the difficult decision to play at least our first three home games without fans in attendance. More information: https://t.co/doxu0MWjtN pic.twitter.com/3T3s4WYJ4g — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 19, 2020

The team will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make decisions about attendance at the five remaining home games.

If conditions improve and it is safe for fans to return under a limited capacity, the Seahawks will reach out to season ticket holders who have requested to continue receiving gameday details.