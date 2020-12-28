Seahawks take down Rams, win NFC West title

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks grinded out a hard-earned win over the Los Angeles Rams 20-9 Sunday to wrap up another NFC West title.

The Rams number one ranked defense made life tough for the Hawks offense holding Russell Wilson to 225 yards, but he did throw for one touchdown, and run for another.

With that win, Seattle is guaranteed at least one home game in the playoffs.

The Seahawks close out the regular season next week with a road game against the 49ers, kickoff is at 1:25pm

