Seahawks take down 49ers, wrap up No. 3 seed into the NFC playoffs

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Seattle Seahawks had to come from two scores down to beat the San Francisco 49ers 26-23 in the season finale to finish the year 12-4 and will advance to the playoffs as the number three seed.

Russell Wilson and the offense was held in check for nearly three quarters, but Wilson hooks up with Tyler Lockett two times in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

Alex Collins padded the lead with a touchdown run as the Seahawks were trying to run out the clock.

The 49ers answered with touchdown in the final seconds to give us our final score.

The Seahawks will host the Rams in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.

