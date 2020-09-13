Seahawks start 2020 season with 38-25 win over Atlanta

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

ATLANTA – A quiet stadium in the South amplified the sound of big hits from the Seahawks’ defense and provided serenity for Russell Wilson to operate the offense.

The quarterback in his ninth season opened the season with a near-spotless performance. He finished 31/35 passing for 322 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Chris Carson matched his number of touchdown receptions over the last 30 games, in the first two drives of 2020. The first was a three-yard pass from Wilson, then a 19-yard grab that helped Seattle to a 14-3 lead.

The pass rush looked good early and late, halting three fourth down attempts from the Falcons. Former Idaho Vandal Benson Mayowa swatted one of those passes down, and then sacked quarterback Matt Ryan on an attempt later in the third quarter.

Todd Gurley rushed for a one-yard touchdown to make it a 14-9 game, they added a field goal right before halftime, for a 14-12 score.

The second half started with an uncharacteristic offensive call by the Seahawks. On Atlanta’s 38, the Hawks went for it on 4th and 5, Wilson led a speeding DK Metcalf into the endzone for a 21-12 lead.

A few minutes later, Wilson hit new tight end Greg Olsen for a seven-yard score, and Seattle took a 28-12 lead into the fourth.

The Seahawks then added a field goal early in the final frame, but Atlanta responded with a Julio Jones-dominant drive, ending with a Ryan to Calvin Ridley touchdown grab of 18 yards.

But Seattle’s offense wasn’t done yet. Veteran runningback in his first year with the Hawks, Carlos Hyde pushed his way in for a one-yard score with 3:45 left to play, helping the Seahawks take a 38-18 lead.

Atlanta responded with another Ridley touchdown, but time was not on their side.

The Seahawks start the season 1-0 with the 38-25 win, and host the New England Patriots in front of no fans at Century Link field for Sunday Night football on Sept. 21.

