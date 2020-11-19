Seahawks, Sounders FC home stadium has a new name

Matt Van Slyke

SEATTLE — The professional sports stadium formerly known as Qwest Field and CenturyLink Field now has a new name.

The Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Technologies announced Thursday that the team’s home is now known as Lumen Field.

Our home officially has a new name. Welcome to Lumen Field! — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 19, 2020

The home page for centurylinkfield.com includes a message saying “Welcome to Lumen Field.” Lumen Technologies is the telecommunications company formerly known as CenturyLink, headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

Lumen’s website describes the company as “an enterprise technology platform that enables companies to capitalize on emerging applications that power the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

Lumen says tonight’s Thursday Night Football game will make history as “the first football game to be played in what will now be known as Lumen Field, formerly CenturyLink Field.”