Seahawks sign former Idaho Vandal Benson Mayowa

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Benson Mayowa #91 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after the Raiders recovered a fumble against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on November 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Seattle Seahawks sign former Idaho Vandal Benson Mayowa to one-year deal.

SEATTLE, Wash. – With Jadeveon Clowney’s free agency looming, and rumors of his desired salary “number” going down to about $17-$18 million a year, the Seahawks added a familiar face on the defensive line Wednesday.

A familiar face from one of their most memorable seasons, the 2013 Super Bowl season. Benson Mayowa only played in two games that season, but it was his first go-around in the NFL. Now, Seattle gets him as he’s coming off a career-best seven sack season with the Oakland Raiders.

Mayowa dominated as an Idaho Vandal in Moscow before getting the rookie camp invite in Seattle in 2013. He was waived the following season in 2014, but has since played for the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

In his most recent two seasons, Mayowa has accumulated 11 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Hawks and Mayowa agreed to a one-year deal.

The #Seahawks are giving DE Benson Mayowa a one-year deal worth over $3 million fully guaranteed, per source. Max over $4M with incentives. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 1, 2020

