Seahawks reclaim first place with win over Eagles

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PHILADELPHIA — The Seattle Seahawks had little trouble building a big lead over the Philadelphia Eagles and they hold on, beating them 23-17 on Monday Night Football. With the win combined with a Rams loss Sunday, Seattle is back in sole possession of first place in the NFC West with an 8-3 record.

Receiver DK Metcalf was the star of the stat sheet with 10 catches for 177 yards.

The story of the game was the improvement of the defense as they sack Carson Wentz six times and hold them to 17 points. It’s the second straight game the defense has looked better after starting off the season on a historically bad pace.

The score was closer than reality as the Eagles completed a hail mary with under :20 remaining to narrow the final score.

The Seahawks return home for a matchup with the NY Giants Sunday afternoon, their next three opponents have a combined record of 8-25.

