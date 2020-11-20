Seahawks re-take lead in the West with win over Arizona

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks snapped their two-game losing streak Thursday night with a big 28-21 win over visiting Arizona.

Russell Wilson was back to his old self Thursday with over 240 yards and two touchdowns, but more importantly, no turnovers.

The Cardinals got the ball back with two minutes remaining in the game down seven points with a chance to tie or win the game. Seattle’s defense which has been shredded all season, made the play they needed to win the game. On 4th and ten from the Seahawks 27 yard line, Kyler Murray was sacked by newly acquired Carlos Dunlap to end the threat.

With the win, the Seahawks improve to 7-3 and take a half game lead over the Rams for first place in the NFC West, and they now lead the Cardinals by a full game.

Next week the Seahawks will travel to Philadelphia for a date with the Eagles.

