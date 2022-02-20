Seahawks upgrade defensive coaching staff in busy offseason

by Will Wixey

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seahawks are making moves this offseason, bringing in new coaches for the teams’ defense.

Seattle’s assistant head coach and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt is taking over for Ken Norton Jr. as the team’s defensive coordinator. They also added Sean Desai as associate defensive head coach, who was previously the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator. And Karl Scott from the Minnesota Vikings is Seattle’s new defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Pete Carroll is very optimistic about these new additions, saying they “can be something special.”

The hirings come after recent trade rumors surrounding Russell Wilson, with many believing he will be on a new team next year. It’s up for debate though, as he could request a trade at any time, but his loyalty status is quite strong in Seattle.

After missing the playoffs this year, and with no first-round picks, Seattle is doing whatever they can to bounce back next season.

