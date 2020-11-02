Seahawks get bounce-back win over 49ers, improve to 6-1

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

copyright 4 news now

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks built a big lead early in the fourth quarter and hung on to beat the visiting San Francisco 49ers 37-27 Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks kicked a field goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter to take a 30-7 lead, but San Francisco scored back to back touchdowns to cut the lead to 10. Seattle the answered with a short touchdown run by DeeJay Dallas.

Once again the 49ers cut the lead to 10 with 1:52 remaining with touchdown pass from Nick Mullens to rookie Brandon Aiyuk. But the Seahawks recovered the onside kick to end the game.

Russell Wilson was up to his old tricks completing 27-37 passes for 261 yards, and four touchdowns. Wilson now has 26 touchdown passes on the season.

DK Metcalf was the star receiver once again with 12 catches for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns.

With the win combined with a Green Bay loss, the Seahawks now have the best record in the NFC.

Seattle will play in Buffalo against the Bills next Sunday at 10am pacific time.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.