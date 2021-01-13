Seahawks fire Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer over ‘philosophical differences’

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks is parting ways with Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, according to NFL sources.

In a tweet, the Seahawks cited “philosophical differences” as reason for Schottenheimer’s firing, saying “Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years.”

Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 13, 2021

Schottenheimer has been with the team since 2018.

Additionally, the Seahawks announced Tuesday General Manager John Schneider has extended his contract through the 2027 draft.

