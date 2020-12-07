Seahawks faceplant in loss to Giants at home

Keith Osso

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks were heavy favorites at home against the New York Giants, but that wouldn’t matter as the Hawks fall 17-12.

The loss was the first home loss of the season for the Seahawks and the first win of the season for any team in the NFC East against a team with a winning record.

Giants running back Wayne Gallman with his first career 100 yard game rushing for 135 yards in the game.

The Seahawks had a chance to drive the field to win the game in the final two minutes, but Russell Wilson was sacked on 3rd down to force 4th and 18 and the hawks were unable to convert, sealing the win for New York.

