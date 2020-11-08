Seahawks defense gets shredded in loss to Bills

BUFFALO, New York — The Seattle Seahawks couldn’t slow down the Buffalo Bills passing attack all day as they fall on the road 44-34 Sunday in a matchup of first place teams.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen put up huge numbers with 415 yards passing and four total touchdowns.

Russell Wilson struggled against a relentless pass rush from Buffalo turning the football over three times and was sacked five times in the loss. Wilson did throw for 390 yards with two touchdowns and another score on the ground, but the turnovers were the difference in the game.

The loss drops Seattle to 6-2 on the season, they will return to division play next week, they will be in Los Angeles taking on the Rams.

