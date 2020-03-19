Seahawks bring back pass-rusher Bruce Irvin

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have started the NFL free agency period slowly as they have usually done with John Schneider and Pete Carroll at the helm. They’ve made just a handful of moves this week.

Most notable was bringing back defensive tackle Jarran Reed on a two-year deal. Seattle made another move to bolster the defensive line agreeing to a deal with Bruce Irvin, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

Irvin should be needed help for the pass rush. But the big question remains whether Seattle will be able to bring back Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney is the top pass rush free agent remaining on the market.

