Seahawks blow late lead, fall in overtime for first loss of the season

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Seattle Seahawks can’t hang on to a late fourth quarter lead, and they can’t take advantage of two drives in overtime, they lose to the Arizona Cardinals 37-34 Sunday night. The loss was the first of the season for the Seahawks who fall to 5-1 on the season.

Arizona picked off Russell Wilson for the third time in overtime to set up the game winning field goal.

Seattle had the ball first in overtime but gave up two sacks and had to punt. The Cardinals drove the field, but missed a 41 yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez that would have won the game for Arizona.

Russell Wilson put together another huge night with 472 total yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions..

Tyler Lockett had a career night with 15 catches for 200 yards and three TD’s.

The Cardinals had the ball with under a minute to go with a chance to drive the field for the win or tie. Kyler Murray got the team to the 26 yard line, and Zane Gonzalez field goal attempt was good to send the game to overtime.

The non-scoring play of the night came on a Seattle miscue. After Budda Baker intercepted Wilson, he was off to the races and looked to be on the way to a 100 yard pick-six. But DK Metcalf chased him down inside the ten yard line. That proved to be big because the Seahawk defense stood tall and didn’t give up any points on that drive.

Seattle will be home against the 49ers next Sunday.

