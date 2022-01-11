Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team’s season-ending victory in Arizona.

According to King County Court records, Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and was released from custody around 9:30 a.m. Smith was arrested by the Washington State Patrol, but no other information was immediately available.

“Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained,” Smith’s attorney Jon Fox said in a statement.

Smith has just completed his third season with the Seahawks and had the most extensive playing time of his tenure in Seattle. He appeared in four games and started three while Russell Wilson was out due to finger surgery. Smith threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Smith had appeared in just one game during his first two seasons with Seattle. He was on a one-year contract with Seattle and will be a free agent after the end of the current NFL season.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Smith took part in end-of-season meetings Monday after he was released from custody.

“We have to let his people handle all of that. He was in the meeting today with us. I don’t have anything other than that,” Carroll said.

