Sculpture stolen from Washington roadside prayer chapel

Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

CRESTON, Wash.– The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office needs you to be on the lookout for a stolen sculpture.

Investigators say the bronze horse and cowboy sculpture was stolen at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was taken from the roadside prayer chapel outside Creston at Highway 2 and Red Wine Canyon Road.

If you have any information on where it is, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 509-725-3501.

