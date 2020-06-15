SCSO: Wanted felon drags deputy from van to avoid arrest

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A deputy was dragged behind a van when a wanted felon tried to drive away during a traffic stop, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

According to the SCSO, Deputy Matthew Ennis saw a white minivan with mismatched and expired license plates near Gardner Avenue and Adams Street on Friday evening.

Ennis stopped the driver, later identified as 48-year-old Kurt O. Clinton, who said he just purchased the car and did not have driver’s license or identification. Deputies said Clinton first gave a fake name and said he was born in 1973, before changing it to 1972.

The deputy then checked the information Clinton provided it and found there was “no record,” but learned there was a possible felony warrant out for Clinton’s real name.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ennis asked Clinton to turn off the ignition and he became fidgety and nervous.

A Spokane Police Officer then responded to assist Ennis, who opened the door and asked Clinton to get out.

Clinton reportedly asked why, but then reached over and started the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the release, Ennis put Clinton in a headlock as Clinton accelerated.

Ennis hung on as Clinton reportedly drove off, but ultimately let go and slammed to the ground. The deputy received minor injuries.

Additional officers and deputies responded and located Clinton’s van in a parking lot on N. Walnut. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said they found a backpack with a scale and a baggie of methamphetamine.

Clinton was booked into jail for second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and making false statements. He also has a felony Department of Corrections Escape Community Custody – Dangerous Drugs warrant.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.