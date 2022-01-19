SCSO searches for missing man whose car was found crashed near Newman Lake

Justin Hoff CREDIT: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash.– The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Deputies said they’re looking for Justin Hoff, 26. His car was found crashed near North Koth Road and East Hauser Lake Road in the Newman Lake area. Hoff was not found with the car.

The sheriff’s office said search and rescue personnel, deputies, and Hoff’s family has been looking for him throughout the day, but haven’t been able to find him.

Deputies said they don’t know if Hoff walked away from the car or where he might be. They want to find him and check on his welfare.

He is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 250 pounds. He has red hair. Deputies said they don’t know what clothes he is wearing or if he’s dressed for the conditions.

If anyone knows where he is, they are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10007290.

