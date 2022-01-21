SCSO needs help identifying witness in deadly E. Sprague Ave crash

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a witness to a deadly crash.

The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday on East Sprague Avenue. Investigators say a man in a van hit a woman who was crossing the street.

Spokane Valley deputies are asking the driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 to come forward and talk about what they saw.

They say the witness drove through the crime scene right after it happened. Though the driver may not have known what happened moments before they drove through, investigators would still like to interview them.

The collision in question is when 40-year-old Michael J. Schuk’s van hit the woman who was crossing the street. Investigators believe Schuk was impaired at the time of the crash and charged him with vehicular assault.

If you are the driver or can help identify the driver, please contact Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Corporal Todd Miller at 509-477-3195.

