SCSO: Man who fired gun at Dishman Hills Natural Area bragged about not being found, was later arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man they say was shooting a gun in the Dishman Hills Natural Area.

Deputies said Joel Young, 21, took the gun he was shooting from a family member’s home but returned it while running away from investigators. The sheriff’s office said he’s a convicted felon who isn’t allowed to have a gun.

Eventually, investigators got ahold of Young on the phone. Deputies said he would not surrender or turn himself in. He also lied about where he was multiple times and claimed to “love the cat and mouse game,” according to investigators. The sheriff’s office said Young kept bragging about not being caught. According to the deputies, he even said he would “force a suicide by cop situation” even though investigators were working toward a peaceful solution.

Later in the day, deputies said they were tipped off about where Young could be and surrounded the area. He was taken into custody without incident.

Young was booked in the Spokane County Jail. He faces several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, discharging firearms/ dangerous weapons and more.

